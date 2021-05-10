FIRST ALERT: Storms, clouds, cooler temperatures return quickly this week

As we go throughout the day, we will warm up just in time for a round of showers and storms later this afternoon and into the evening hours. We’re currently sitting under a level one out of five for today for the very low chance of a strong or severe storm. If anything, you’ll notice the breezy winds today and gusty winds in any storm that develops. We will bump rain chances up to 20% this afternoon and quickly increase them to 40% by this evening and into the overnight hours.