FIRST ALERT: Storms, clouds, cooler temperatures return quickly this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a mild start as you step out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs to start off the week will be on the warm side today with temperatures climbing into the low-mid 80s.
If you are visiting with us for the week, make today your beach day! Showers and storms roll in later tonight along with plenty of changes for the middle and end of the week.
As we go throughout the day, we will warm up just in time for a round of showers and storms later this afternoon and into the evening hours. We’re currently sitting under a level one out of five for today for the very low chance of a strong or severe storm. If anything, you’ll notice the breezy winds today and gusty winds in any storm that develops. We will bump rain chances up to 20% this afternoon and quickly increase them to 40% by this evening and into the overnight hours.
The cold front will eventually move offshore but stall out overnight just off the coast of the Atlantic. As the cold front stalls out, an unsettled weather pattern will begin to develop for the Carolinas as temperatures begin to drop. Another disturbance looks to arrive late on Tuesday and really ramp up on Wednesday and into the end of the week only increasing the rain chances for the middle and end of this work week. Once again, today is the day to get out and enjoy the beach.
Highs behind the cold front tonight will plummet from the lower 80s today to the lower 60s on Wednesday. We will remain in the 60s for highs for the end of the work week with scattered showers and storms still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Eventually, we dry out and sunshine will return by Saturday and Sunday. With a forecast pretty active, let’s focus on it a day at a time here.
