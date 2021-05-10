FIRST ALERT: Rain chances ramping up this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds and rain chances look to linger through much of the workweek.
Tuesday will be one of the drier days this week with only some scattered showers expected for the second part of the day. The cloudy skies will linger with only a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures turn cooler as afternoon highs fall back into the middle 70s.
The best chance of rain arrives Wednesday morning as a round of heavy, steady rain looks likely. The heaviest rain falls before lunchtime but scattered showers will continue through most of the day. Cooler weather continues to move in as we struggle to climb out of the lower 60s into Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday again turns drier but the clouds will linger. Despite the lower rain chances, we still remain on the cooler side. We’ll start the morning in the upper 40s and only climb into the middle 60s.
More rain is possible Friday before a drying trend takes hold for the weekend. Warmer weather will begin to return will more 70s expected for the weekend.
