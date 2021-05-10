Did you get your tickets? CCMF announces 2021 tickets are officially sold out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you were waiting to get your tickets to Carolina Country Music Fest, you may be too late.
CCMF announced Monday on Twitter that the 2021 event is officially sold out.
It tweeted out “We’re gonna let you tell them the news first! Can’t wait to see you guys!” Then it provides a link that fills out a tweet for you stating “CCMF is officially SOLD OUT! Got my tickets – see ya in June.”
Organizers then sent out another tweeting stating, “A big heartfelt thank you to our fans – once again you’ve shown us CCMFer’s are the best fans!”
The major country music event will kick off Thursday, June 10 and goes until Sunday, June 13.
It had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Myrtle Beach City Council granted CCMF’s organizers a special event permit last month for the four-day music festival.
The complete schedule is below:
Thursday, June 10
- Larry Fleet - 6:30 to 7 p.m.
- Teddy Robb - 7:30 to 8 p.m.
- Jordan Davis - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Jake Owen - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
- TBA - 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- Whits End - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- Kolby Oakley - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Warrick McZeke - 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- TBA - 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- TBA - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Laine Hardy - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- TBA - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Mitchell Tenpenny - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Ashley McBryde - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Eric Church - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
- TBA - 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- Diamonds & Whiskey - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- TBA - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Kevin MAC - 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Ashland Craft - 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- Jukebox Rehab - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Joh Langston - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Lindsay Ell - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Joe Nichols - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Kelsea Ballerini - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Darius Rucker - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
- TBA - 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- TBA - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- TBA - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Leo Brooks - 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Chris Bandi - 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- Niko Moon - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Travis Denning - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Matt Stell - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Parmalee - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Davisson Brothers - 8 to 8:30 p.m.
- Michael Ray - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Luke Combs - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
