Deputies: Man uses handcuffs as weapon during arrest

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who tried to fight deputies while being arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Charleston County jail records show Keith Cochran, 43, has been arrested and charged with one count of malicious injury to personal property less than $2,000, two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, one count of littering less than 15 lbs., and one count of possessing less than 28 grams of marijuana.
Deputies say Cochran’s arrest began when a woman called authorities at around 6:35 p.m. Sunday and said her home had been vandalized. The CCSO says deputies responded to a house in the 5700 block of Highway 162 in Ravenel and they found trash strewn all around the victim’s carport along with a grill that had been knocked over and broken.
The victim said that Cochran was her ex-boyfriend and he had vandalized her house while she wasn’t home.
Deputies say they then went to Cochran’s house in the 5700 block of Martin Street and found Cochran sitting in a GMC Yukon in front of his house.
When they questioned Cochran, deputies say they discovered he was at the victim’s house to retrieve a barrel of his and he emptied it on the victim’s property before leaving with it. Incident reports indicate Cochran smelled heavily of alcohol, but deputies originally intended to put Cochran on trespass notice.
As they were leaving, deputies say they received word from dispatch that Cochran had an outstanding warrant for a fraud charge. They say they turned around and began to try and handcuff Cochran, but Cochran took a defensive position.
Incident reports say that deputies tried to grab Cochran’s arms and the incident soon turned into a shoving match. Deputies got Cochran to the ground and on his stomach, but they say he refused to put his hands behind his back. When deputies tried to handcuff Cochran, they say he grabbed the handcuffs from a deputy and began kicking the deputies from the ground.
Another deputy said he then stunned Cochran in the back with a taser, but Cochran kept fighting arresting authorities. When one deputy said he finally got a handcuff on Cochran’s wrist, Cochran reeled back and then swung at the deputy using the handcuff as a weapon.
Deputies say they stunned Cochran again and he said he would finally surrender, but he did not.
When deputies finally got Cochran handcuffed, they said they found two plastic bags containing 1.2 grams of marijuana.
The CCSO says Berkeley County confirmed Cochran’s outstanding warrant, but he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center to be logged for the most recent allegations against him.
Cochran is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $22,972 bond.
