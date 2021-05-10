Crews search for men who went missing in Intracoastal Waterway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are continuing to search for two men who went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to officials.
City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the men fell off a boat Sunday night near the Palmetto Harbor subdivision.
Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
The search for the missing men will resume around 7:45 a.m. Monday, Dowling said.
