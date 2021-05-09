‘You’ve got to have a live crowd:’ Fans excited about return to Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s no race track quite like the Lady in Black.
While it’s beautiful on any day, Darlington Raceway is at its finest when fans are filling the stands.
This weekend’s NASCAR spring races are being held with limited capacity, but longtime fans say it’s always good to see a race in person.
“It’s good to be around people again and go into the stands, and just see the race cars back again,” one race fan told WMBF News.
Last year’s pair of spring races Darlington marked the return of live sports but left fans to watch at home.
Only drivers and pit crews were allowed inside then, breaking a decades-long tradition for fans who make it a point to come each and every year.
“You get pumped up, this is what we work for, to come down here, every year. It’s nice,” another fan said. “You got to have a live crowd to be here, make it all worthwhile.”
The green flag for the Goodyear 400 drop Sunday, after Xfinity and Truck Series also took place over the weekend.
