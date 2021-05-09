Tigers Clinch ACC Regular-Season Title; Logoleo Explodes for NCAA-Best 10 RBI

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the program’s first opportunity to do so, the Clemson Softball team won the ACC regular-season title after defeating Syracuse 19-2 in Sunday’s season finale at Skytop Softball Stadium. As a result of Sunday’s victory, the Tigers became the first team in Clemson history to secure a conference regular-season title in its first year of having the opportunity to do so. Clemson’s ACC-clinching win on Sunday was highlighted by a spectacular offensive performance by second-year freshman Alia Logoleo. The Tigers’ infielder/outfielder hit three home runs: a grand-slam, three-run and two-run shots, as well as an RBI-double. The offensive outburst resulted in a program record ten RBI’s, most by a player in a single game in the NCAA this season.