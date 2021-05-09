SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Greenville on Sunday.
According to officials, shots were fired during a confrontation between a man and officers from the Greenville Police Department.
Officials with SLED say officers were in the process of conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be connected to an earlier shooting when this shooting took place. Officials say the armed man was shot and killed during the incident.
SLED investigators are conducting interviews with all potential witnesses. Information gathered in the investigation will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and no other information about the case will be disclosed at this time.
The incident in Greenville County was the 14th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina -- one of which involved the Greenville Police Department.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.