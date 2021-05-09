Shooting investigation underway along Highway 90 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating a shooting near Highway 90 at Bellamy Road and Lees Landing Circle outside Conway.
Community members are asked to steer clear of the area if possible, or get inside and stay inside if you’re nearby.
Drivers should take alternative routes. Officials said traffic delays are expected along Highway 90. It’s unclear for how long.
The Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, and South Carolina Highway Patrol are currently working on the scene.
