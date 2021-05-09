Injuries reported after Saturday night crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Myrtle Beach late Saturday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Shetland Lane at around 9 p.m. for calls of a wreck.
A photo shared by HCFR from the scene showed the vehicle flipped over near the grass median.
Details on the condition of those injured were not provided.
The South Carolina Higwhay Patrol is investigaing the accident.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.