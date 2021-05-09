FIRST ALERT: Warm and windy Mother’s Day, active weather returns for new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A warm and breezy day is on the way for this Mother’s Day. Mostly sunny skies will continue for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High temperatures along the beaches will be right around the upper 70s and low 80s. Areas inland will see high temperatures climb into the middle 80s. Breezy winds will be from the southwest, which will mean the return of a bit of mugginess and humidity today.