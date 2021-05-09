FIRST ALERT: Warm and windy Mother’s Day, active weather returns for new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A warm and breezy day is on the way for this Mother’s Day. Mostly sunny skies will continue for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High temperatures along the beaches will be right around the upper 70s and low 80s. Areas inland will see high temperatures climb into the middle 80s. Breezy winds will be from the southwest, which will mean the return of a bit of mugginess and humidity today.
As we move into the new week, a cold front is going to help bring about some big changes. But not before a warm and muggy Monday. Highs on Monday will soar into the low and middle 80s. This will help to provide fuel for showers and storms that will roll through the area late Monday afternoon and into tomorrow evening.
This won’t be our first or only round of rain. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive into most of next week. So far, our highest rain chances will be right around a 40% chance for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. About 0.5-1.0 inches of rain will be possible into the new week, which we certainly need.
Another big story into the new week will our big cool down that will arrive by Wednesday. High temperatures will be roughly ten degrees below our seasonable average of 77°. This cool down looks short lived, with the return of 70s and sunshine by the end of next week.
