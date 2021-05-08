TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks lanes on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway-bound lanes of Highway 501 are blocked after a vehicle fire in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were dispatched to the area of Waccamaw Pines Drive at 2:21 p.m. Saturday in response to the fire.
HCFR also shared a photo from the scene, showing a hood burned off a vehicle and parts melting into the road underneath.
Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire has been put out.
HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area to bypass delays and to help keep first responders safe at the scene.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.