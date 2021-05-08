Smoke reported near Charleston airport

Smoke reported near Charleston airport
Large amounts of smoke were reportedly spotted near the Charleston Airport and Boeing plant. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 8, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 2:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing says a fire broke out on the roof of one of their buildings at Boeing South Carolina.

Large amounts of smoke were reportedly spotted near the Charleston Airport and Boeing plant.

Boeing says that the fire was isolated to one roof and it was extinguished. They say there were no injuries or aircraft damage, but they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Reports say black smoke could be seen rising from a building within the Boeing plant.

Additionally, firetrucks were reported inside the Boeing plant gates.

Reports say black smoke was rising from a building around the airport and Boeing factory.
Reports say black smoke was rising from a building around the airport and Boeing factory. (Source: Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.