Murrells Inlet Boat Parade to take place July 4

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Another popular event along the Grand Strand is getting set to make a comeback in 2021.
Officials announced Friday that the Murrells Inlet Boat Parade will take place on July 4.
The 38th annual event will begin at the point of Garden City Beach and make its way through Murrells Inlet.
This year’s theme also keeps with an Independence Day theme, with the tagline “Stars, Stripes and Fireworks.”
The boat entry fee has also been waived this year, as officials said they want to encourage more participation.
Viewing areas will be placed along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, as well as at Belin United Methodist Church and Morse Park Landing.
Parade organizers also ask participants and spectators to not litter, or incorporate elements into boat designs that may be harmful to the environment and local wildlife. This includes the use of water balloons.
T-shirts for the event will also be sold at a later date, with proceeds going toward Belin United Methodist Church Boy Scout Trop 396.
