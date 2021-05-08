Malloy’s Walkoff Homer Lifts Yellow Jackets To 6-5 Win Over Clemson

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the second inning, with the first two on John Anderson’s two-run homer. Bryce Teodosio led off the third inning with his sixth homer of the season. Georgia Tech build a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers scored a run in the fifth inning on James Parker’s groundout. In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Bryar Hawkins and Davis Sharpe plated a run, then Kier Meredith tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly.