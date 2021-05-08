FIRST ALERT: Sunny, comfortably, breezy start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the weekend, we’ll quickly warm up today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle and upper 70s. Low humidity and breezy winds at times will make for a beautiful and very comfortable day all around.
Given the forecast, the beaches will no doubt be packed with people wanting to soak up the sun.
Just remember to lather up with sunscreen with the high UV index anticipated.
For the second half of the weekend, warmer temperatures and more sunshine will continue. A bit more humidity will settle in as well which will mean a little mugginess for any Mother’s Day plans.
Rain chances rise and temperatures will fall as we take you into the new work week. Active weather looks likely into the new work week as a cold front and multiple rounds of rain move through for most of the week.
