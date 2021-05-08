DHEC: S.C. registers 425 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 425 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 485,387 and deaths to 8,438, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 25 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 12 new virus cases were reported but no additional deaths.
The only death in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee reported Saturday occurred in Darlington County, according to DHEC data.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 19,544 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.4%.
Of the state’s 11,385 inpatient hospital beds, 8,803 are in use for a 77.32% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 344 are COVID-19 patients, of which 94 are in ICU and 49 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
