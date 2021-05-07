83-year-old earns master’s degree from Francis Marion University

Francis Marion University says 83-year-old Frank Steinkruger earned his Masters in Business Administration degree Friday. (Source: Francis Marion University)
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A recent Pee Dee graduate is proof that you’re never too old to pursue a college degree.

Francis Marion University shared the story of 83-year-old Frank Steinkruger on its Facebook page on Friday.

The school says Steinkruger, a former DuPont engineer, earned his Masters of Business Administration degree and walked with honors during the school’s spring commencement.

FMU says Steinkruger now plans to volunteer with SCORE, a nonprofit aimed at helping small businesses through mentoring and support programs.

A SCORE program was recently established in Florence, pairing retired or experienced entrepreneurs with new or longtime business owners to provide advice, resources and no-cost training.

