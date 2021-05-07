TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 905 closed, power outages reported after accident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A section of Highway 905 in Horry County will be closed after a wreck.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched in the area of Rolling River Road near Longs, at 2:46 p.m.
Officials said the vehicle also took down a utility pole and power lines before rolling over off the side of the road.
HCFR posted photos from the scene, where power lines could be seen in the roadway.
Around 10 Horry Electric Cooperative customers are without power as a result, according to the utility’s outage map.
No injuries were reported, but HCFR said this section of the highway “will be closed for an extended amount of time.”
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
