TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 905 closed, power outages reported after accident

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N. Hwy. 905 at Rolling River Rd., will be closed for an extended amount of time.



A 1-vehicle rollover accident took down a utility pole and lines, which are across the roadway. No reported injuries.



Dispatched to #HCFR at 2:46 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 investigating. pic.twitter.com/oucP8ufhXB