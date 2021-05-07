Suspect in Florence Co. homicide investigation apprehended following chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have apprehended a person wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Florence County.
According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, the suspect led deputies on a chase Friday morning on Cale Yarborough Highway toward Timmonsville.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody near Floyd’s Convenience Store, Joye said. Their name and specific charges were not immediately available.
According to Joye, the arrest stems from a homicide investigation that started last weekend after a body was found in the woods near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road.
Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.