Rosa the Robot joins McLeod Health operating room for knee replacement surgeries

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - While you’ve maybe seen robots playing chess and robots vacuuming our floors, the next step for these machines lies in the operating room.
It may not be Rosie the Robot from The Jetsons, but McLeod Health Seacoast is introducing patients to Rosa, the knee replacement robot.
McLeod intends on rolling it out into its operating room for primarily knee replacement surgeries.
“Orthopedics is really a very good entry point for robotics because there’s a lot of precise and fine cutting that we do,” said Dr. Christopher Walsh, McLeod Knee/Hip Replacement Specialist.
Walsh conducts up to 500 knee and hip replacement surgeries a year, but soon Rosa will be joining the ranks to help out.
He also has a background in medical engineering, so Walsh is excited to see his two worlds coming together in the operating room.
“We’re very, very used to doing surgery with our analog instrumentation,” said Walsh. “Getting the robot in there has allowed us to cut down on the number of instruments we have to use, and it has allowed us to improve the accuracy with which we do our cuts.”
Rosa takes the patient’s 2D X-ray images and merges them with the measurements Walsh does during the surgery to create a 3D model mapping out the procedure.
“Having a robot that allows you to see the cuts before you make them is incredibly valuable,” said Walsh.
Walsh says Rosa will cut down the time it takes to do the surgery, making the precise cuts possible to ensure patients are back on their feet in the six-to-eight-week recovery window.
He thinks Rosa may be the first, but certainly not the last, robot to join him in the operating room.
“I love the addition of robotics in medicine,” said Walsh. “It allows us to augment our capabilities, increase our accuracy and really I think we’re going to see this over the next decade, two decades as it enters all facets of medicine.”
Rosa is the first knee replacement robot to roll its way into operating rooms in Horry County.
