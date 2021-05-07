Planning commission gives ‘stamp of approval’ to Tidelands Health’s proposed Socastee hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite outcry from some residents, the Horry County Planning Commission unanimously voted to approve a rezoning request for Tidelands Health.
This brings Tidelands Health one step closer to building a new hospital in the Socastee area. The proposed site is located off Highway 707 and Highway 31, near residential communities.
During the planning commission meeting, leaders heard arguments from both sides. One resident stated he’s in favor of Tidelands Health opening up a new hospital because it will help to save more lives during emergency situations.
“Definitely a life-saving advantage,” he stated.
Others that spoke before the planning commission said they’re not opposed to the hospital itself, but they’re troubled about what could happen once the facility is built.
One neighbor is worried the hospital’s traffic management plans could bring more cars to the Tern Hall community.
“We can’t get out of our development now. We don’t need another car coming down Tern Hall,” she said.
This resident also questioned whether a two-lane access road for Tern Hall residents accessing a future traffic light at Peat Moss Road and Highway 707 was necessary because it could create more traffic.
An engineer later stated the road must be built to DOT standards and will probably mean the access road must be two-directional.
This wasn’t the first time county leaders received push-back from the community about the project.
Last week, county officials and Tidelands Health hosted a community meeting at the South Strand Recreation Center. Over 100 people showed up voicing their opinions about the possible construction site. One of those residents was Robert Hans.
Like some of his neighbors, Hans’ issue was the potential of flooding getting worse after the new hospital is built.
He brought those same concerns to the planning commission Thursday night, stating he wanted the current flooding issues to be fixed before further development happens in the neighborhood.
The water concerns are something Tidelands Health CEO Bruce Bailey said he heard loud and clear.
Bailey said the hospital will do all they can to ensure they’re good neighbors to the community and do what they can to prevent possible water issues.
During the previous community meeting, Bailey laid out the hospital’s plans for its water management system. That means Tidelands Health will use a system of retention ponds and piping to control the release of water through the Highway 707 drainage system.
During the planning commission meeting, Bailey stated they’re sticking to that same plan.
“Stormwater and water in Horry County is an issue for everybody,” Bailey said. “And we know that. We’re going to do what we can to be helpful.”
Bernice Picerno-Jones attended the planning commission meeting. She’s feeling a bit more optimistic about the proposed hospital site after hearing Tidelands Health’s plans for managing its water system. She also said she’s keeping a close eye on the project to ensure the hospital sticks to its word.
“That’s the major concern of most people in the area, the water flooding our backyards,” Picerno-Jones said. “I felt relieved knowing what they said could help us, if they do what they say they’re going to do.”
The hospital is requesting to rezone 82.6 acres from Mobile Home Park (MHP) and Highway Commercial (HC) to Inpatient Medical Services (ME1). The property contains 54.64 acres of wetlands and 27.8 acres of uplands.
Although the planning commission has approved the rezoning request for Tidelands Health, it’s not a done deal just yet. The project must now pass a total of three readings with the Horry County Council.
Bailey said, as of now, the hospital is in the review process with several other applicants for hospitals in Horry County to receive approval for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s certificate of need application. He said they expect to have an answer within 90 days.
Bailey estimates the hospital could be fully built in two-and-a-half to three years upon receiving final approval from DHEC.
He further stated the hospital intends to buy the proposed property if and when they receive final rezoning approval from county council.
Tidelands Health officials stated building a new hospital in the Socastee area will ensure they can provide additional medical care services to the growing Horry County population.
