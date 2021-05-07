Officials look to get S.C. working after McMaster directs return to pre-COVID unemployment program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce stress that “re-employment is the best recovery plan” for the state following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster’s Thursday announcement that he was directing state officials to terminate S.C.’s involvement in all federal, pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs starting June 30.
Dan Ellzey, DEW’s executive director, said Friday that McMaster’s directive provides “a clear plan to accelerate our economy by transitioning individuals from unemployment to employment.”
According to Ellzey, there are currently 81,684 open positions in the state of S.C.
“The hotel and food service industries have employee shortages that threaten their sustainability,” Ellzey said. “However, no area of the economy has been spared from the pain of a labor shortage.”
The executive director added that federal funds supported the state’s unemployed workers during the peak of the pandemic, but agreed with McMaster that getting people back to work is best for the “economic health of the state.”
“Last week’s initial claims numbers were the lowest since the pandemic began, and employers around the state are eager to hire and anxious to get South Carolina back to business,” Ellzey said.
For the week of April 25 to May 1, there were 2,856 initial claims filed in S.C., according to information from DEW. Horry County saw the fourth-highest number of claims across the state with 262, behind Greenville, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
Initial claims filed since March 15, 2020 in S.C. are 889,112, state employment officials said.
“Claimants should continue to certify each week and do their two work searches while they find employment,” Ellzey said.
He added the agency has notified the U.S. Department of Labor of its intention to opt out of the federal programs as of claim week ending June 26 to comply with McMaster’s June 30 deadline.
