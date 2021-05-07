NCHP provides description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed Robeson County woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol released new information on the vehicle that hit and killed a woman in Robeson County and didn’t stop.
Troopers were called to investigate around 7:30 a.m. to Old Lowery Road in Red Springs, between the Thunder Valley Racetrack and the Thunder Valley Sun-do.
They said they found 58-year-old Carolyn Locklear of Shannon had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
Investigators believe that the hit-and-run happened about two hours earlier around 5:30 a.m.
They said they’re looking for a white compact SUV, possibly a Kia, with damage to the front right corner, missing a headlight and missing the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Robeson County Highway Patrol Office at 910-618-5555.
