NCHP provides description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed Robeson County woman
Carolyn Locklear (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | May 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 1:47 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol released new information on the vehicle that hit and killed a woman in Robeson County and didn’t stop.

Troopers were called to investigate around 7:30 a.m. to Old Lowery Road in Red Springs, between the Thunder Valley Racetrack and the Thunder Valley Sun-do.

They said they found 58-year-old Carolyn Locklear of Shannon had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

Investigators believe that the hit-and-run happened about two hours earlier around 5:30 a.m.

They said they’re looking for a white compact SUV, possibly a Kia, with damage to the front right corner, missing a headlight and missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Robeson County Highway Patrol Office at 910-618-5555.

