Myrtle Beach police starting operation to crack down on fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach say they’re going to be cracking down on the use of fireworks in the city.
The department said Friday it will be conducting an operation after receiving reports of fireworks being set off on the beach.
Selling, possessing and setting off fireworks are all illegal within Myrtle Beach city limits.
“If you see something, say something,” MBPD said in a statement.
MBPD said anyone who wants to file a report may do so by calling the department at 843-918-1382.
