Man in custody, accused of murdering Florence Co. woman during apparent robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have apprehended a person wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Florence County.
According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, the suspect led deputies on a chase Friday morning on Cale Yarborough Highway toward Timmonsville.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody near Floyd’s Convenience Store, Joye said. Authorities identified him as 31-year-old Johnny Lee Love Jr., who is charged with murder, arson and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
According to Joye, the arrest stems from a homicide investigation that started last weekend after a body was found in the woods near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road.
Authorities identified the victim as 50-year-old Mary Brown,, of Timmonsville.
Investigators allege that Love shot Brown in an apparent robbery at a convenience store located off TV Road near Quinby around 3:30 a.m. on May 1.
Afterward, Love drove the victim in her vehicle to the woods near East Old Marion Highway, where he attempted to set the vehicle on fire, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Love is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
