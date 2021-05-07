Man charged in Timmonsville double homicide after being person of interest

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man previously identified as a person of interest in a Timmonsville double homicide is now being charged in that incident.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 23-year-old Raheim Rajuan Taylor is now facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection to an April 6 shooting on U.S. 76.
Investigators say Taylor allegedly fired multiple rounds from an AT-47 rifle into a grey Honda.
Both Lydia Thompson and Malik Askins were fatally wounded in the shooting, according to officials.
Two juveniles were also in the vehicle, but neither one was hurt.
Taylor was previously a person of interest in the case, and also faces five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle in a separate incident earlier this year.
The sheriff’s office says Taylor was served with those additional charges Friday at the Florence County Detention Center.
Taylor will be held behind bars pending a bond hearing before a Circuit Court judge, officials said.
