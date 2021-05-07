‘It’s time to play again’: Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally kicks off Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Vendors are preparing for the kickoff of the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally.
Barefoot Landing is one of several vending locations set up for events, with roughly 40 vendors ready to peddle their wares for the week.
Many organizers cancelled or postponed events last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so those participating are excited for this spring rally.
“It’s huge,” Progressive Suspension mechanic Pauly White said. “It’s the difference between keeping ongoing or possibly, a lot of businesses have shut down. We are fortunate we were big enough to sustain.”
Barefoot Landing’s event organizer, Deanna Fryar, said those planning to come out can get a bike serviced or pick up bike gear and accessories.
Fryar said after coming off of 2020, she’s excited for bike week 2021.
“It’s almost like being expelled from school and now we can go out and have recess. It’s time to play again,” Fryar said.
Fryar said bikers aren’t the only group to come out. They have cars, trucks and boaters by the landing stop by for the fun.
Vendors are set up around the Grand Strand. Click here for a list.
