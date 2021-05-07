Graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021 kick off Friday across S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday kicks off a series of college graduations across South Carolina for the Class of 2021.
Coastal Carolina University seniors are up early Friday morning, with the first ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. at Brooks Stadium. Face masks have to be worn and guests will be spaced out.
Drivers headed toward the area of CCU should expect to see some traffic. In the Pee Dee, Francis Marion University students will also move their tassels to the left. The first of three graduation ceremonies start Friday at 7 p.m.
The celebrations continue Saturday at 10 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m.
Over in Columbia, the University of South Carolina’s graduates are headed to Williams Brice Stadium. The first of three ceremonies start May 7 at 6 p.m
Gov. Henry McMaster will be there to deliver the commencement address.
For those graduates, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its free “graduate dozen” next week.
Graduating seniors can show up at a participating Krispy Kreme on May 13 with “Class of 2021” graduate swag like a T-shirt to get their celebratory doughnuts.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.