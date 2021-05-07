Gaston Co. man arrested following Homeland Security investigation into child pornography

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville man was arrested after police say a more than 500 images and videos of child pornography was found during a Homeland Security investigation.
The investigation began in 2020 and involved multiple people in multiple states who investigators say were sharing child pornography on the dark web. During the investigation, officials determined 33-year-old Phillip Michael Costin was allegedly one of those people.
Gaston County police along with agents from Homeland Security seized electronics from Costin and say they found the images and videos.
Costin was then arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held under a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
