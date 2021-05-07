FIRST ALERT: Warming through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool weather tonight will steadily turn warmer through the weekend.
Temperatures will remain on the cool side tonight as readings drop into the lower 50s along the Grand Strand and to near 50 inland. A few spots could even dip into the upper 40s.
As we take you into the weekend, our beautiful stretch of weather will continue as temperatures gradually start to warm. Clear skies and sunshine will continue for Saturday as well, as highs warm into the middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s across the Pee Dee.
For any sort of Mother’s Day plans, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as we approach the low 80s for the beaches with a bit more mugginess to deal with. Sunny skies and dry conditions look to remain through Sunday, so any dining or outdoor plans will have the green light all weekend long.
If you’re heading out to the Darlington Raceway this weekend, you couldn’t ask for a better weekend! Warm temperatures, dry weather, and sunshine will take place as highs soar into the middle 80s by Sunday.
Several chances of rain will start to make a comeback for next week.
