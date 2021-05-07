FIRST ALERT: Dry, cool, and sunny into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful day with comfortable temperatures and sunny skies is in the works for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Temperatures will remain just below our seasonable averages as highs top out in the middle and upper 70s across the beaches and areas inland. We will continue to see low humidity values today, so that will keep the air feeling nice and comfortable for any outdoor plans. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with winds blowing and gusting up to 25 mph at times.
As we take you into the weekend, our beautiful stretch of weather will continue. Morning lows for Saturday will fall down into the upper 40s and low 50s, making for a cool and crisp start to the weekend. Clear skies and sunshine will continue for Saturday as well, as highs warm into the middle 70s.
For any sort of Mother’s Day plans, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as we approach the low 80s for the beaches with a bit more mugginess to deal with. Sunny skies and dry conditions look to remain through Sunday, so any dining or outdoor plans will have the green light all weekend long.
If you’re heading out to the Darlington Raceway this weekend, you couldn’t ask for a better weekend! Warm temperatures, dry weather, and sunshine will take place as highs soar into the middle 80s by Sunday.
