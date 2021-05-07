Dozens of food trucks coming to Carolina Food Truck Rodeo in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo is coming to Florence this weekend.
Dozens of food trucks will be there, as well as drinks and live music.
Food will range from barbecue to vegan cuisine, organizers said. The event will feature food trucks serving lobster rolls, seafood platters and even chicken bog.
There will also be carnival favorites such as funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos and chicken on a stick.
The event starts Friday and continues Saturday at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There won’t be any seating this year, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own.
Admission for the event is $3 per person and $10 for a family of four. For a complete list of specialty food trucks, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.