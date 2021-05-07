Carolina Hurricanes clinch NHL Central Division title

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Hurricanes have stormed their way to a division title.
Carolina clinched the top spot in the NHL’s Central Division by virtue of the Dallas Stars’ 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.
The Hurricanes have totaled 80 points in 54 games and now can’t be overtaken by the second-place Lightning with less than a week left in the regular season.
It marks Carolina’s first division title since the 2005-06 season, the same in which the team captured its first and only Stanley Cup.
The Hurricanes will face the division’s fourth-place team in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Carolina joined the Central Division as part of a re-alignment for the NHL’s shortened 2020-21 season.
No start date has been given for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the NHL extended its regulars season to May 19 due to COVID-related postponements in other divisions.
Carolina closes out the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators with games on Saturday and Monday.
