Bikers gather in Murrells Inlet for opening day of Spring Bike Rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Bikers have made their way to Murrells Inlet for this year’s Spring Bike Rally.
Even though the event just started, the excitement levels are high.
“We always have a good time,” said Doc Wetzel, a biker attending the rally.
Wetzel loves being able to mingle with others who share his interest in motorcycles.
“I meet a lot of new friends and see some old friends,” he said.
Vendors and bikers alike are packed in front of the Beaver Bar for a week of biker-related festivities.
It’s a welcome change for some like Rick Turbin, who’s visiting from Maryland.
“Everybody’s been house locked up all the time with the coronavirus, so possibly this will be a good one,” he said.
The chance to check out some neat vendors and some good-looking bikes brings people back year after year, but nothing drives people to the area more than the camaraderie bikers share.
The instant connections they make lead to long-term friendships like the one between Wetzel and his friend Jim, who met at a local campground.
“He needed somebody to ride with, and we just started riding together,” Wetzel said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is out making sure drivers are careful, and bikers are hoping for as few accidents as possible over the next week.
The festivities continue through May 16.
