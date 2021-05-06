‘We Are The Beach:’ Myrtle Beach chamber unveils new branding ahead of summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New logos, new branding, new commercials.
It’s the start of the summer season for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
They’ve launched their new branding, “We Are The Beach,” Thursday morning.
“There are many beaches all over the world, but for many people, this is their beach,” Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan said.
It’s all to entice travelers itching to get out and come to the Grand Strand.
“We’d like to see our occupancy return to 2018 and 2019 levels and we think we’re on track to do that,” Riordan said.
She explained said it’s the first major redesign the chamber has gone through in over a decade. It’s also coming right at the cusp of the most important summers in years.
Another announcement was the possibility of changes coming to the downtown area. The chamber is considering painting the parking garage on 9th Avenue North to match the new branding.
“I’d really like to have that painted ideally by the Sun Fun Festival which is the first weekend in June and have it ready by the Carolina Country Music Festival.”
While the chamber says they’re making calculated decisions on how to best bring tourists here, some travelers say they just had a good feeling about the Grand Strand.
“There’s lots of nice beaches in the United States, but number one we are familiar with this area,” said Tracy Denniston, who was traveling to the area. “We did some calling around, we still felt like this was our best bet.”
The chamber said they expect the Independence Day holiday to be busy, following President Biden’s goal of 70% of American’s receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.