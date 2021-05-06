WATCH: Ft. Jackson officials to speak after trainee charged with hijacking school bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/WIS/WCSC) – Officials at Fort Jackson are set to speak following a trainee’s arrest for allegedly boarding a school bus with a gun.
The news conference with Fort Jackson’s commander, Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., is set for 1 p.m. Thursday.
The incident occurred on a school bus near Eagle Park Road and Percival Road, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
All of the 18 students on the bus and their driver are safe the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is in custody, Lott said.
