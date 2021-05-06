Warrant: Suspect intentionally set fire to home during active shooting, manhunt near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New documents confirmed that a man connected to an active shooting and manhunt near Conway, also set fire to a home during the incident.
Terry Brady, 60, faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, kidnapping and second-degree arson.
Horry County police were first called last week to the area of Miles Standish Court, near Highway 544 and Fox Hollow Road, after they received a domestic violence complaint. Warrants show that Brady assaulted a woman and held a gun to the woman’s neck.
During the investigation, authorities spotted Brady driving and there was a short police chase. Brady crashed his truck and then began firing shots at officers, according to the report.
A warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division shows that after Brady wrecked his vehicle, he went into the home on Miles Standish Court and he was the only person inside at the time. Then he left the home and barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the yard, according to the warrant.
“While officers were attempting to apprehend Brady, the observed smoke extending from the dwelling,” the warrant states.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called in to get the fire under control. WMBF News crews at the scene witnessed a huge cloud of smoke coming from the area and were told that the fire was connected to the active shooting investigation.
SLED’s Arson Investigations Unit examined the scene and were able to determine the fire was intentionally set using an “open flame and available combustible materials.”
Brady is currently being held without bail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
