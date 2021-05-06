Three Chants earn Sun Belt Men’s Golf postseason honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina men’s fifth-year seniors Zack Taylor and States Fort, as well as sophomore Seth Taylor, all picked up Sun Belt All-Conference honors, the league announced on Thursday.
Zack Taylor was named to the All-Sun Belt first team for the second time in his career, while Fort and Seth Taylor earned All-Sun Belt third team accolades.
A 2019 All-Sun Belt first team pick and a two-time GCAA/Ping Division I All-Region selection (2018-19 and 2019-20), Zack Taylor was also a 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year.
Named the Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week on March 18, 2021, the Pittsburg, Pa. native played in all 10 events on the season for the Chanticleers and led the team with a 71.83 season stroke average which ranks fourth all-time in CCU’s single-season history.
He recorded five top-10 individual finishes on the year, including a second-place finish with a 54-hole score of 223, +7, at the 2021 Sun Belt Championship. He also carded 16 rounds of par or better on the season, including five rounds in the 60′s, while his low-round 63 at the Stitch Intercollegiate was tied for the lowest 18-hole individual score in CCU history. He also posted a round of 67 at both the AGT Intercollegiate and General Hackler Championship and a round of 69 at both the Florida Gators Invitational and the ECU Intercollegiate.
Taylor won the ECU Intercollegiate with three sub-par rounds of 70, 69, and 70 for a 54-hole score of 209, 7-under par, finished third overall at the General Hackler Championship with three sub-par rounds of 71, 67, and 70 for a 208, 8-under par, and recorded a fifth-place finish in the fall at the Intercollegiate at The Grove event with back-to-back rounds of 71 for a 36-hole score of 142, 2-under par.
Entering the NCAA Noblesville Regional on May 17-19, the second of his career as he played in the Myrtle Beach Regional in 2019, Zack Taylor’s career stroke average of 71.38 ranks first all-time in Coastal Carolina men’s golf history in front of current career record holder Dustin Johnson (72.26).
This spring, Zack Taylor has qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open Sectionals and earned a full status for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season this year.
Picking up his first all-conference honor is Fort, who was named the Sun Belt Men’s Golfer of the Week on Feb. 17, 2021, after winning the AGT Intercollegiate for his first collegiate win. Fort played in seven events during the spring season after opting out in the fall. He was second on the team with a 73.05 stroke average and recorded three top-25 individual finishes on the year.
The fifth-year senior carded 10 rounds of par or better over the spring, including three rounds in the 60′s, while his low-round 65 in the final round of the AGT Intercollegiate was tied for the eighth-lowest 18-hole score in CCU history. Fort won the AGT Intercollegiate with rounds of 70, 70, and 65 for a 54-hole score of 205, 11-under par, and placed in a tie for 15th overall at the ECU Intercollegiate, carding a 54-hole score of 219, +3, (72-73-74).
His career stroke average of 73.84 ranks 10th all-time in Coastal Carolina men’s golf history.
Like Fort, Seth Taylor picked up his first All-Sun Belt honor this season, as he played in all 10 events on the year for the Chants. The Gaffney, S.C. native posted a season stroke average of 74.10 over 29 rounds of play on the year which included eight rounds of par or better on the season, including three rounds in the 60′s. He shot a low-round 67 at the Stitch Intercollegiate and also carded rounds of 68 and 69 at the AGT Intercollegiate.
The sophomore recorded four top-20 individual finishes on the season, including finishing in a tie for second overall in stroke play at the 2021 Sun Belt Championship with a 54-hole score of 223, +7. He also posted a sixth-place finish at the AGT Intercollegiate with rounds of 73, 69, and 69 for a 54-hole score of 210, 6-under par, and was the top CCU golfer at The Hayt, placing in a tie for 18th overall with rounds of 74, 74, and 71 and a 54-hole score of 218, +2.
