SLED: Man shot at deputies trying to serve arrest warrant for failing to register as sex offender

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man who failed to register as a sex offender when they were shot at outside a home in Charleston County last month.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on Wednesday that they had charged 72-year-old Joseph Jackson with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
On April 24, deputies went to Jackson’s home on Old Georgetown Road in McClellanville to serve an arrest warrant when investigators say Jackson shot at the deputies who returned fire and shot Jackson.
One deputy sustained an injury to his arm and was subsequently treated at the scene.
Jackson was transported to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.
SLED said their investigation into the incident is continuing. Jackson was locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center, and his case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solcitor’s Office.
Authorities also released arrest warrants on the shootout which described details on the incident.
At 11 a.m. deputies went to Jackson’s home for an outstanding sheriff’s office arrest warrant for failure to register as a convicted sex offender.
Deputies said as they attempted to talk to Jackson at the front of the home, Jackson went inside, got a gun and told the deputies to leave his property and fired the gun in the direction of the deputies who then sought cover.
The sheriff’s office said after a perimeter had been set up they continued to negotiate with Jackson until CCSO negotiators and the SWAT team could arrive.
Court documents state at some point during the negotiations, Jackson, who had numerous firearms, went to the back door of the home and fired his weapons at a deputy and a DNR officer who were part of the rear security perimeter.
SLED officials said the officers then returned fire and struck Jackson.
“The deputy sustained an injury to his arm and was subsequently treated at the scene,” authorities said in an arrest warrant.
According to investigators, Jackson did not leave the home until SWAT team members found him on the floor of the living room and provided him aid. He was then transported to MUSC.
Authorities said they the following weapons in Jackson’s home: a one bolt-action rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun and a Ruger .45-70 rifle.
