SCHSL girls soccer playoffs second round recap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school soccer playoffs continued this evening for the South Carolina High School League. Three of our local girls teams were in action on Thursday with trips to the lower state finals in their respective classes on the line. Scores can be found below.
CLASS 5A
Carolina Forest 2 - White Knoll 1
Lady Panthers travel to face Wando on Monday night.
CLASS 4A
Hilton Head Island 1 - Myrtle Beach 0
James Island 2 - West Florence 0
