SCHP trooper fired for alleged abuse now sued for excessive force in Myrtle Beach

When the driver was interviewed, documents say he told OPR that Eck had pulled up behind him in his personal car. When he got out, Eck approached him with his hand out, as if Eck was going to shake his hand. The driver stuck out his hand to do so, and that’s when Eck grabbed it, pulled it behind his back, and “forcibly threw him to the ground.” The driver said Eck got on his back and started choking him from behind by applying pressure.