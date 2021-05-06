Residents concerned about potential new Bojangles, 7-Eleven in Grande Dunes area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of a Myrtle Beach neighborhood are concerned about plans for a new Bojangles and 7-Eleven.
The restaurant and gas station/convenience store combo would be two of four businesses to be built at the corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway.
A dental office would also be included as well as a fourth unknown restaurant with a drive-thru.
The plans were approved Tuesday by the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission.
The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board gave the plans a conceptual review Thursday.
During Thursday’s meeting, board members mentioned they received lots of input from concerned residents prior to the meeting.
Some of the concerns board members brought up had to do with increased traffic and noise as well as the designs of the buildings.
The biggest traffic concern neighbors have has to do with fuel trucks that would come in and out of the 7-Eleven.
The developer showed board members the plans for the truck traffic patterns, and those plans included having the trucks enter the gas station by driving onto Sandlapper Way, which is the main road in and out of the Living Dunes neighborhood.
Board members suggested to the developers to make it so the trucks would have to enter on Kings Highway rather than go through the residential area.
Board members also brought up concerns about the dumpsters sitting on the side of the properties for all four buildings that sit directly next to the neighborhood.
They also mentioned the buildings needed to look nicer, specifically taller, so they would look more similar to the homes in Living Dunes.
One board member mentioned that since they would build near a high-end neighborhood that the buildings have to be high-end.
Board members multiple times said the design of the buildings is “basically the lowest common denominator change to a box,” implying the buildings are not high-end enough.
Neighbors were pleased to hear the board members mentioned their concerns, but they’re still not happy the project will most likely move forward.
“This makes no sense,” said Suzanne Dunmire, a resident at Living Dunes. “Kids that are on bicycles, pedestrians, people on golf carts are going to have to contend with tanker trucks turning onto our street.”
“We’re just terribly concerned about what is going in there,” fellow resident Cecil Chambers said. “It simply doesn’t fit. We can’t find a way in which it would fit.”
The plans will go before the Community Appearance Board for a final review at a later date.
