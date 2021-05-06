Police investigating Wednesday night shootings in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings in Hartsville.
Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said officers were called to Byerly Park Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.
One person was hurt in the incident and was taken to the hospital before being released.
Blair also said several suspects were interviewed and investigations are pending.
Around an hour later, police were called to a report of shots being fired in the area of Swift Creek Road.
Blair said officers found a few shell casings by the road, but no one was injured and no property was damaged.
It’s unclear if the shootings are connected.
