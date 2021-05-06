Passenger train stuck for hours in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An Amtrak train has been stuck on the tracks in Florence for hours.
WMBF News spoke with passenger Steven Locricchio who is on that train and he said they have been stuck for about eight hours as of 12 p.m. Thursday.
According to Locricchio, the train was headed from Virginia to Sanford, Fla.
A representative from Amtrak confirms service has been impacted by a CSX derailment. They are waiting for new crew members to arrive and board the train before service can resume.
