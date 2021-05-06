The Parson’s Table in Little River, South Carolina is full of history and delicious food

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’ve never visited The Parson’s Table in Little River, add it to your list!
The building itself has quite the story to tell. Originally built in the 1800′s, it once served as the Little River Methodist Church. Today, it’s home to a unique restaurant with tons of character.
We loved learning all about the history, getting some great recipes, and taste testing some of their most popular items.
In addition to the amazing cuisine, you’ll find an extensive wine menu, and some of the best homemade desserts you’ve ever tasted.
