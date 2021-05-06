Judge declares Robeson Co. property deemed a ‘detriment’ to community a nuisance

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A judge has ruled in a Robeson County nuisance case.
On May 4, Superior Court Judge James Bell signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Jean Clark, the property owner of 171 Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The case was brought by Robeson County on behalf of the state of N.C. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community, a press release stated.
“This property has been a detriment to the community for years, draining law enforcement resources and causing the Lumber Bridge community members to fear for their safety,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “This resolution was successful because of an outstanding investigation between Robeson County officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”
According to officials, the terms of the consent judgment called for the property to be sold and an agreement forged detailing the future intended use of the property, which includes no nuisance acts to be committed on it.
The judgment ordered the property be vacated within 48 hours of the entry of the order.
“I sincerely appreciate the willingness of the property owner to cooperate with law enforcement and return this property back to the status quo. I know by working together this successful resolution will provide the peaceful environment this community deserves,” Wilkins said.
