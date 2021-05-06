Ft. Jackson trainee arrested after emergency incident on school bus full of children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - A Fort Jackson trainee has been arrested after boarding a school bus with a gun, deputies say.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said all of the students on the bus and their driver are safe the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is in custody.
“Probably one of the scariest calls that we could get in law enforcement as a school district is that a school bus has been hijacked with kids on it with someone with a gun. And that’s what we had this morning,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a Thursday morning news conference.
Lott says the man will be charged with multiple counts of kidnapping “and whatever charges we can put on him.”
The incident occurred on a school bus near Eagle Park Road and Percival Road, Lott said.
During the pursuit of the suspect, multiple schools in the area were placed into lockout as a precaution.
A lockout means students outside were brought in and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
