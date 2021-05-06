FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather continues through Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler temperatures will continue through Friday with a risk of a stray shower tonight.
An area of low pressure will develop off the coast late this evening and provide the area with a risk of a few showers at times late this evening and overnight. Most showers will be light and spotty with rain chances tonight at 30%. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 50s inland and to near 60 along the Grand Strand.
Friday will start off mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible around sunrise. As low pressure pulls away from the area, skies will clear with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be gusty through Friday afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph at times.
The weekend will start off with mild temperatures on Saturday as readings climb into the middle to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. A significant warm up arrives on Sunday with Grand Strand temperatures reaching 80 and inland temperatures reaching the middle 80s. Humidity will begin to increase as well.
Next week will feature a return to a more active weather pattern with scattered showers and storms possible on Monday and again on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.