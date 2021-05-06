FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and cooler weather returns

Nice and cool weather returns for the end of the week. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | May 6, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 3:51 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Comfortable, cool and clear weather returns today after a stretch of humidity and afternoon showers and storms. As you step out the door this morning, it’s a refreshing change of pace with temperatures in the 60s and the humidity continuing to drop.

Beautiful and comfortable weather today with an isolated shower chance late. (Source: WMBF)

We will see a mix of sun and clouds today along with noticeable lower humidity and cooler weather. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s. The front that moved through overnight will stall out just off shore later today.

There is an isolated shower chance late tonight along the stalled out front. It's a 20% chance for the beaches. (Source: WMBF)

An area of low pressure develops along the front later tonight and could lead to a few light showers by sunset tonight or into the early evening hours. We’ve added a 20% chance of a shower or storm along the Grand Strand overnight but most of us should remain dry.

It's a dry and comfortable Friday ahead for any outdoor plans. (Source: WMBF)

By Friday, humidity will remain low with comfortable temperatures to end the week. We will start the day off with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s inland and the lower 60s on the beaches. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for Friday with abundant sunshine.

Beautiful weather returns and continues for those weekend plans, including the race up in Darlington. (Source: WMBF)

The upcoming weekend will feature pleasant weather with temperatures in the 70s on Saturday. Sunday will see a big warm up as temperatures climb into the 80s once again and humidity starts to return. The weather looks perfect for any weekend plans. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday.

